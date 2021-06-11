Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her husband, son threw gun in pond

MACOMB, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her husband in February.

Authorities say 38-year-old Katie Lee shot her husband, James Lee, once in the chest.

Investigators say Katie kept changing her story.

“She told multiple stories,” said Undersheriff J.T. Palmer with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

At one point, she said the gun went off by itself, and at another point, said there was domestic violence.

Officials say Katie moved the security cameras in the home and hid a DVR that had the footage.

“When we finally actually got to see the tape, it tells a whole different story,” Palmer said.

Authorities found the DVR “hidden in a laundry basket.”

Investigators say the footage showed a flash from the gunshot, but did not show James attacking her.

“You can see where the gun goes off based on where she’s standing and where he’s standing, and there was no threats at that time or any time during that night,” Palmer said.

Court records say based on the video, “none of the family appear to engage in aggressive, confrontational, or hostile behavior toward each other.”

According to investigators, Katie’s 18-year-old son ran outside and threw the gun his mom used into a pond.

The affidavit says he “didn’t know what happened” when he heard the gunshot.

“We actually found the gun pretty easily in the pond,” Palmer said.

It will be up to the District Attorney to decide if Katie’s son will face charges.