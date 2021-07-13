Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly taking stranger’s child from pool

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers in Tulsa have arrested a woman after she allegedly took a stranger’s child from a swimming pool.

Around 4 p.m. on July 10, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a kidnapping call at the Waterstone Apartments, located near 58th and Peoria.

Witnesses told police that Jordan Canfield coerced a 5-year-old boy at the swimming pool to leave with her. They say she called him over, took his hand, and walked off with him.

When the child’s father realized that his son was missing, he started driving around and looking for him.

About three blocks away from the apartments, the father spotted the child.

When the dad yelled his son’s name, authorities say the boy ran to him and Canfield took off.

A short time later, officers arrested Canfield on complaints of kidnapping/ child stealing, obstructing justice, and marijuana possession.