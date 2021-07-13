Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly taking stranger’s child from pool

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers in Tulsa have arrested a woman after she allegedly took a stranger’s child from a swimming pool.

Around 4 p.m. on July 10, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a kidnapping call at the Waterstone Apartments, located near 58th and Peoria.

Witnesses told police that Jordan Canfield coerced a 5-year-old boy at the swimming pool to leave with her. They say she called him over, took his hand, and walked off with him.

When the child’s father realized that his son was missing, he started driving around and looking for him.

About three blocks away from the apartments, the father spotted the child.

When the dad yelled his son’s name, authorities say the boy ran to him and Canfield took off.

A short time later, officers arrested Canfield on complaints of kidnapping/ child stealing, obstructing justice, and marijuana possession.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report