MUSKGOEE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after dozens of animals were found dead on her property.

It all started earlier this month when a property owner called the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office after stumbling on a horrific scene.

Investigators say the property owner was leasing a piece of land to Lindsey Brashear and decided to go check on the property.

When they arrived, they found the carcasses of 103 cattle and one dog.

Authorities arrived and gained custody of 40 surviving cows, four horses, and seven dogs.

Brashear was arrested on dozens of complaints of animal cruelty and neglect.