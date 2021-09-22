Oklahoma woman arrested after driving vehicle on Lake Hefner trails while allegedly intoxicated with baby in the backseat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chopper 4 was flying overhead as a woman was seen driving on the Lake Hefner bike trails Tuesday evening. KFOR learned Wednesday a baby was the backseat.

People had to jump out of the way as the car continued nearly a mile down the trail and back before police reached the driver.

“It’s crazy. I mean, I’m not sure how you can hit the guard rail and not realize that you’re not where you’re supposed to be and continue driving,” said Corey Smith, called 911.

The woman has been identified at Sierra Gaines.

Sierra Gaines courtesy of Oklahoma County Correctional Center

“At about 7:00, we’re standing by the stop sign over there and a car hits the curb and flies over the guard rail and continues driving down the bike trail at Lake Hefner towards pedestrians,” Smith said.

People were seen exercising and walking their dogs on the trail, hopping out of the way.

“They were terrified. They were standing in awe watching the car fly by after they ran into the grass,” Smith said. “I think that she may not have known where she was at that point.”

Smith saw it unfold. You can see from Chopper 4 as Smith’s friend coming up behind the car on an electric unicycle– trying to get a look at the license plate as Smith frantically calls 911.

“If anybody had been walking the opposite direction, they would not have seen the car and she would not have stopped for then,” Smith said.

“I would have been terrified, especially walking with my baby,” said Isabella Mitchell, walking on the trails.

Gaines eventually turning the car around and driving back to where she entered the trails– coming to a stop in the parking lot near Mama Roja.

In the back seat, officers finding a child and the car seat not strapped in.

“Unfortunately, there was a young child in the vehicle,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The child was discovered when officers made contact with the driver of that vehicle.”

Officers who responded also reported Gaines smelt like alcohol.

Police can’t tell us her relationship to the child, but they say thankfully neither of them, nor anyone else was hurt.

“But to put people in danger like that, it’s crazy,” Mitchell said.

Gaines was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and is facing charges of child endangerment and driving under the influence.