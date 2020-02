LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – An Oklahoma woman has been taken into custody following the death of her newborn baby.

According to court documents obtained by KSWO, 30-year-old Ashley Traister gave birth when she was less than five months pregnant.

The autopsy showed that the baby died of prenatal methamphetamine exposure.

Investigators say Traister admitted to using meth while she was pregnant. She was ultimately arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.