FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

According to charging documents, 49-year-old Dova Alina Winegeart, of Fairview, was seen in photos taken during the insurrection at the Capitol.

Officials say two friends of Winegeart separately submitted photos from Jan. 6, 2021, showing Winegeart on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

In one photo, the woman is seen swinging a long wooden pole with pointed metal attachments at the window of the House of Representatives door.

In October, law enforcement interviewed another friend of Winegeart, who said that Winegeart had sent text messages about the attack on the Capitol.

According to the charging documents, Winegeart sent text messages that read, “Had to stay in hotel after storm of capital (sic). It got crazy. I did s***.”

Another text message read, “Some false stories going around. We have tons of video. A lot of pissed of (sic) Trump supporters. A few Antifa. Yes we are mad. Yes we want to go inside Capital (sic.) It’s our building. Not the governments. We are their bosses but get treated like dogs. I’m done with this government. It’s fight time non stop now. They asked for it.”

Law enforcement showed surveillance footage to Winegeart’s friend, who positively identified Winegeart.

In November, law enforcement interviewed Winegeart and her husband at their home in Fairview. Officials say they both admitted to being at the Capitol during the attack, and Winegeart’s husband identified her as the one who damaged the door to the House of Representatives.

Winegeart was arrested on complaints of entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and destruction of government property.