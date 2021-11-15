Oklahoma woman arrested for writing fraudulent checks to purchase furniture

Checkbook

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton say they are still investigating following the arrest of a woman.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department say they arrested Kristy Velez after she allegedly wrote fraudulent checks and used them to purchase $15,000 worth of furniture.

The investigation began after officers received information that Velez wrote two checks that returned to a closed account.

When police arrested Velez, they also realized that the vehicle at her home was also reported as stolen.

Now, investigators say they are finding additional checks she has written and are locating victims for additional charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

