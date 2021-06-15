Oklahoma woman arrested on first degree murder charge after deadly home invasion in September 2020

PINK, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say a woman wanted on a murder charge for her alleged involvement in a home invasion that led to another woman’s death in September has been taken into custody.

Amanda Thompson

The home invasion occurred at Airman’s Apartments near 59th Street and May Avenue. Police said three suspects busted in the door of 32-year-old Amanda Thompson’s apartment at around 11 p.m. When they got inside, police said they opened fire, hitting Thompson in the head and killing her instantly.

“I looked outside there was somebody running across the courtyard,” Climer said.

Two arrests were made quickly in the case. 36-year-old Joshua Driskell and 36-year-old Iris Viescas were both booked into jail in October on first degree murder and burglary charges.

In December, two other people, Adonte Knight and Brittoni Conover, were charged in the case.

Top: Joshua Driskell, Iris Viezcas; Bottom: Brittoni Conover, Adonta Knight

Jennifer Parker was arrested Tuesday morning near Pink by OKCPD’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team, U.S. Marshals, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Absentee Tribal Police.

Mugshot of Jennifer Parker

Capture photo of Jennifer Parker

As of March 2021, police said the incident is still under investigation. They are still trying to find out why Thompson was targeted and if she had any connection to those accused in her murder.