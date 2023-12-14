HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cushing woman is facing murder charges after a 2020 visit to the Allen Gamble Correctional Center lands her a spot behind bars three years later. District Attorney Erik Johnson said he noticed her case did not have an arrest warrant earlier this year and that’s when he took action.

“We do have Ms. Smoot back in our jurisdiction and we will prosecute her,” said Erik Johnson, the District Attorney for Hughes County.

The original affidavit shows Laura Smoot was a visitor at the Allen Gamble Correctional Center back on February 8, 2020.

Surveillance video shows Smoot handing something to inmate Peter Gloria and he swallowed it.

An hour later, Gloria was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The affidavit said the Cushing Police interviewed Smoot. She admitted to bringing in methamphetamine to the prison and 2nd degree murder charges were filed.

The problem was, she was never arrested.

DA Johnson said when he took office in January, he saw that a warrant was never even written for Laura Smoot.

“I can’t really speak as to why the case was never filed by my predecessor or his assistants at that time,” said Johnson.

Johnson said that’s when he filed an arrest warrant on January 5, 2023.

However, 11 months went by and Smoot was still not arrested.

“After we contacted the sheriff’s department, they very quickly mended that situation and took a copy of the warrant and uploaded it to NCIC,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he worked with U.S. Marshals, who eventually arrested her. She was booked into the Payne County jail on December 13.

“It’s a new deal here in District 22. There’s a new district attorney and a new system’s in place. One of those is making sure a case doesn’t fall through the cracks,” said Johnson.

Laura Smoot will be transferred to Hughes County.

It’s also still not known the relationship between Smoot and the inmate who died in 2020. He was serving time for murder.