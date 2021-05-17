Oklahoma woman asking others to get COVID-19 vaccine after losing 2 siblings to the virus

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — An El Reno woman is pleading with her community to get the COVID-19 vaccine after losing two siblings within five months to the virus.

“I feel like their lives would have been spared if they could have gotten the vaccines,” Beverly Hutsell Moss told KFOR.

It’s been a hard few months for Moss and her family.

“It’s just been really hard to lose two siblings, you know, within five months,” she said.

Her sister, Diane, and her brother, Phil, both died due to COVID-19.

“My sister got COVID five months ago and she fought it for seven and a half weeks. She was in the ICU for six and a half weeks,” said Moss. “And just all of a sudden, she was gone.”

Moss said she died before the COVID-19 vaccine was available, and Phil, a missionary in Paraguay, was in the same situation.

“He became critical and he needed to be in ICU, but there were no ICU beds available,” she said. “People were sitting in chairs in the hospitals to try to get treatment because there were no beds available.”

Moss said there is also a nursing shortage in Paraguay. So, her sister-in-law took care of Phil during his final hours.

“They brought a respirator to his room and taught her how to work the machine and she made sure he was getting his medications on time,” Moss said.

However, the treatments weren’t working. Complications from COVID-19 led to a heart attack.

Back here in the United States, Moss has been heartbroken, dealing with the loss of two siblings.

She posted in a Yukon group on Facebook, begging her community to get the vaccine.

“We take so much for granted in America. We are so blessed for the access that we have,” said Moss. “It really stung to hear people say ‘Oh, this is a hoax. This whole thing is a hoax.’ But I’ve got two precious people that are gone and it’s not a hoax.”