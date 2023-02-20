OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman known around the globe for her speedy marathon times has once again broken national and world running records.

Camille Herron is no stranger to record breaking.

She currently holds the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in a super hero costume.

Now, her latest accomplishment is breaking new World and American Masters 100-mile track records – times she previously set herself.

Coming in at 12:52:50, this is the third time she’s run 100 miles in less than 13 hours.

Just last year, her record-breaking marathon time was called into question after a measurement error caused the course to fall 716 feet short of 100 miles.

However, she didn’t let the controversy slow her down and decided she would just have to break her own record a third time to erase all doubt.

And erase it, she did!