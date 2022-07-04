EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is celebrating Independence Day a little differently this year since this date has an extra special meaning to her.

This holiday weekend, her family decided to celebrate her 20th anniversary of immigrating to the United States.

Aermie Muncy first tried to come to the United States from the Philippines in 1979. However, she wasn’t able to make it at that time.

She was finally able to make the trip with her daughters in 2002 with the help of her sister and brother-in-law.

It was an emotional journey that was decades in the making.

Now, Muncy is a U.S. citizen and her family surprised her with a 20-year anniversary party.

“I am so lucky to have them because they always appreciate. They never forgot what I have done, what I have been through to bring them here,” said Muncy.

“I think my sister and I are on the same page knowing that she needs to be celebrated. It’s a big deal to have moved as a 40-year-old to a whole other country, to have to speak a whole other language and take care of it, like as a single mom and take care of two young daughters. Like that needs to be celebrated,” said Celynne Scott, Muncy’s daughter.

The family says Muncy left the Philippines on July 2nd and arrived in the U.S. on July 3rd, just in time to celebrate Independence Day.