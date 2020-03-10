Oklahoma woman charged following police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who allegedly led officers on a chase has been charged in Oklahoma County District Court.

On Feb. 20, officers say they saw a red car “traveling at an extremely fast rate, faster [than] the posted 25 mph speed limit,” through a neighborhood.

Oklahoma City police attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. Instead, she led them on a chase, failing to yield to red lights throughout the incident.

The driver, 27-year-old Maria Castro, called 911 and told a dispatcher that she was just trying to go to a friend’s house.

During certain parts of the pursuit, police told KFOR that Castro threw a butcher knife out of the driver’s side window.

Eventually, Castro hit stop sticks, which disabled her vehicle. She attempted to run away from the scene but was quickly taken into custody.

Castro did not appear to be under the influence of any substances, but police say she “was having a mental episode.”

According to court documents, Castro has been charged with endangering others while eluding police officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and speeding.