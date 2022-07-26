OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter appeared in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Becky Vreeland, 60, made the appearance just a month after being charged with first degree murder, child abuse in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter, Riley Nolan.

In June, Oklahoma City police spoke to a man who said he found his granddaughter dead in a trash can behind his home.

Court documents go on to say Vreeland told the child’s grandfather an accident happened, and she found the child in a trash can. However, the documents say she never called police or reported her death.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning where Vreeland told a judge she wants to represent herself in the felony case. However, when asked why, she never responded.

Attorneys said while it is a constitutional right to do so, it isn’t a good idea.

“If you needed surgery, you would go to a doctor,” said Shelley Levisay. Managing attorney at Levisay & Associates in Shawnee. “You wouldn’t try to perform that surgery on yourself.”

Levisay said when a person does this, they are held to the same standards as any other attorney and therefore must know all policies, procedures, and the law.

“It’s virtually impossible to do as a non-lawyer,” she said.

Levisay added that with seasoned attorneys prosecuting the high-profile case, you would start at a disadvantage.

Even as a practicing attorney, Levisay said they want attorneys on the other side.

“Because you almost end up having to do double the work because you don’t want to have to redo it,” Levisay said.

Vreeland only gave one quick statement as she left the courtroom, saying, “God bless America” as she walked down the hallway.

“It’s just a very bad idea and I would caution anyone against doing that because it will have long term implications on you in the future,” Levisay said, regarding representing oneself during trial.

Vreeland has to file a motion for self-representation. Her next court date is set for August 9th.