OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is facing federal charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle two men into the United States.

On May 20, a border patrol agent was conducting a routine patrol in Texas when he spotted a black Dodge Charger trying to pass through a checkpoint toward Marfa, Texas.

The border patrol agent pulled over the vehicle and met Samantha Wood, a female passenger and a 7-year-old boy.

The agent searched the trunk of the vehicle and found two adult men hiding in the trunk.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the men admitted to being in the United States without proper documentation.

During an interview with investigators, Woods reportedly admitted to making arrangements to conduct a human smuggling operation for the two men.

Woods was given coordinates and directions to pick up the men in Presidio, Texas. They were then supposed to be dropped off in Marfa, Texas.

“Woods stated she was to be compensated by the third party by him paying for her breast implants and tummy tuck if she were to successfully transport the individuals to the location,” the affidavit stated.

Woods admitted that this was her third time transporting undocumented noncitizens further into the United States.

Woods is now facing two charges in federal court.