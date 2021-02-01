Oklahoma woman claims everything she owns was stolen from storage facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are investigating after everything a metro woman owns was allegedly stolen from a northwest Oklahoma City storage facility.

“I would really like to see who, or how my stuff came missing,” Savannah Richardson told KFOR.

Richardson said nearly everything she owns was in a unit at SecureCare Storage in northwest Oklahoma City while she waited on her new lease to begin at an apartment.

However, everything vanished earlier this month.

“I have absolutely not one TV to go in our apartment. All of our clothes, my baby’s bassinet, I mean all of my daughters brand new Christmas toys. I just, we opened them and moved out the next day and I just put them in a box for her,” she said.

Richardson reported it to police.

According to the report, she told the officer who responded that “she last saw her unit with everything in it on 1/9/2020.”

She said that day, “she saw a red truck in the area acting suspicious” and “stated they were staring at her while she was in her storage unit.”

The officer wrote in the report, “The manager of the storage unit stated she would try and get video footage of the incident.”

“I talked to the manager again and she said that she watched all the footage, that there’s absolutely nothing and the videos that she does have is really, really bad and grainy and she doesn’t see anything,” Richardson told KFOR.

One let down, followed by another when Richardson found an envelope on the door of her unit the next day.

“Saying basically they’re evicting me and they can evict me for absolutely no reason,” she said.

KFOR called the facility to see if management would like to comment on the investigation and tell us why Richardson was evicted and we were told the manager would call us back on Monday.

“This is all of my stuff, like everything I own,” Richardson said. “I feel like absolutely nothing is being done about it.”