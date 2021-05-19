Oklahoma woman claims she found dozens of dead horses at former rescue

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a woman claims she found over 50 dead horses in a Logan County field at what was a horse rescue.

“I’m still in shock,” Lori Risley told News 4.

Risley told News 4 that shock came after finding a field full of dead horses in Logan County earlier this week at what was once a rescue.

“I’m saying 50 plus and just left out there to rot?” she said.

The carcasses were not visible with KFOR’s cameras on the ground, but Chopper 4’s cameras spotted at least five carcasses, surrounded by a lot of scattered bones.

Risley said the other carcasses were beneath the trees.

“It doesn’t appear that they were dragged. So, how did they die?” Risley said.

Risley said this all started with a phone call from someone connected to the horse rescue, letting her know there were dead horses on the property. So since she fosters horses there, she went to have a look for herself.

“I arranged to basically have my heart broke and walk through a field of dead horses. So, I did that yesterday afternoon,” she said.

She captured gut-wrenching images and called the Logan County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff confirmed to News 4 they have received reports and they’re looking into it.

“There’s beer cans spread all over the property over there. Beer cans by those carcasses. Were they having a party?” Risley said.

KFOR is not naming the woman in charge at the rescue since no charges have been filed, but we contacted her on Facebook and she said, “I was cleared by the sheriff twice. Leave me alone.”

“I’ve cried so much that I don’t even know that I can cry anymore,” said Risley.

She said she’s worried for the other horses that she hopes are still alive.

“Now she’s moved them and I was told right before you called that she’s not allowing anyone at the new property,” Risley said.