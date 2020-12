MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Marshall County are investigating after a woman was killed after being hit by a car.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to U.S. 377, about four miles south of Madill, following an accident.

Investigators say 36-year-old Rebecca Guzman was walking northbound on U.S. 377 in the road when she was hit by a 2016 Kia Rio.

Officials say Guzman died at the scene from massive injuries.