OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 79-year-old Oklahoma woman died from injuries she suffered when she was struck by her own vehicle in Okmulgee County on Monday.

Bernice Snelson, 79, of Beggs, Okla., died at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa following a crash that occurred at approximately 10:31 a.m. Monday at North 230 Road and Hoover Road, 2.5 miles north of Okmulgee, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Snelson was driving a 2017 Ford Taurus north on North 230 Road. She then stopped and got out of the vehicle. The vehicle went into reverse and hit her, OHP officials said.

She suffered head, inner and outer torso and arm injuries.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.