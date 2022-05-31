TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman died in a hospital Monday night from an injury she suffered in a creek.

Erica Jimenez, 40, of Glenpool died at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Jimenez jumped into Bird Creek, just outside Tulsa, and hit her head on an “underwater obstruction,” at approximately 2:08 p.m. Monday, Highway Patrol officials said.

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital. She was admitted in critical condition from a head injury. She died hours later.

No further details were provided.