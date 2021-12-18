Oklahoma woman dies after motorcycle crashes with vehicle

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Kellyville, Okla., woman died in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Chancie Nuytens, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 33 eastbound, just west of South 193rd West Avenue, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday. OHP officials identified Nuytens on Friday.

She was a passenger on a 1982 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old Kellyville man. The collision also involved a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by a 64-year-old Tulsa man.

The collision is under investigation. Information about how the crash occurred has not yet been released.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in fair condition with head, internal torso, arm and leg injuries.

The man who was driving the Yukon was not injured.