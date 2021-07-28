Oklahoma woman dies following crash involving 4 vehicles in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Grady County woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash involving her vehicle and three other vehicles.

Samantha L. Gunnoe, 36, of Amber, Okla., was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Gunnoe was driving a 2009 Dodge Charger east on a U.S. 81 cut-through when she crossed in front of a southbound 2021 Ford Fusion, a half-mile south of Country Club, just outside Chickasha, at approximately 8:47 a.m., according to OHP.

The Fusion struck the driver side of Gunnoe’s vehicle.

The impact sent the Charger into U.S. 81’s northbound lane, where it was then hit by a 2019 Ford F150.

The Charger was then sent southwest across the southbound lanes. It went off the right side of the road. It then struck a metal gate and 2013 Dodge 3500 that was legally parked on private property.

Gunnoe was pinned inside her vehicle for approximately 20 minutes before Chickasha firefighters freed her.

The driver of the Fusion, a 60-year-old Shawnee man, was treated at Grady Memorial for arm and internal torso injuries. He was later released from the hospital. The occupants of the Ford F150 were not injured.

The cause of the collision was listed as failure to yield at a through highway.