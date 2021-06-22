Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in 6-car crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma woman who was critically injured in a six-car pileup in Oklahoma County has died from her injuries.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on June 14, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along westbound I-40 at Eastern Ave.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found six vehicles involved in the crash.

While most drivers and passengers suffered minor injuries, 26-year-old Alecia Buffington was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition with head injuries.

Sadly, Buffington died from her injuries on Saturday, June 19.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

