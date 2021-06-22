Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in 6-car crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma woman who was critically injured in a six-car pileup in Oklahoma County has died from her injuries.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on June 14, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along westbound I-40 at Eastern Ave.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found six vehicles involved in the crash.

While most drivers and passengers suffered minor injuries, 26-year-old Alecia Buffington was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition with head injuries.

Sadly, Buffington died from her injuries on Saturday, June 19.

At this point, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.