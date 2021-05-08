Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in Caddo County vehicle crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Weatherford, Okla., woman died in a hospital from injuries she suffered in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Donna G. Chasenah, 70, died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:33 p.m. on Oklahoma 58, within a mile south of County Road 1210, three miles west and three miles south of Eakly, according to the news release.

Chasenah was one of two passengers in a 2002 GMC Yukon that was heading south on Oklahoma 58.

The driver, a 23-year-old Weatherford woman, turned to speak with Chasenah and the vehicle went off the right side of the road. The driver got the vehicle back on the road, but overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll two times. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch, according to the news release.

Chasenah was ejected approximately 80 feet. The other passenger, a 24-year-old Weatherford man, was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before Eakly firefighters freed him, the news release states.

Both the driver and the passenger were treated and released from a hospital.

Chasenah was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. The driver and other passenger were wearing a seatbelt.

“Inattentive driving” was listed as the cause of the crash.