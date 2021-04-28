Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in Hughes County vehicle crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance

(Getty Images)

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Holdenville woman died in a hospital Wednesday from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash in Hughes County.

Sybil Griffin, 44, died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City after suffering multiple injuries in a crash that occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. on Oklahoma Highway 48, about a mile and a half south of Holdenville, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

It was raining when the crash occurred.

Griffin was driving a 2009 Nissan south when she hydroplaned, crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2015 Dodge Ram pickup, according to the news release.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The cause of the collision was listed in the news release as unsafe speed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report