Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in vehicle crash with semi-truck

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mannford, Okla., woman died in a hospital after her vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Rogers County on Saturday.

Taylor D. Mantooth, 26, of Mannford died extensive injuries at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa following a collision on the Interstate 44 Will Rogers Turnpike, less than a miles east of Verdigris, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 25-year-old Broken Arrow man who was her passenger is in fair condition at St. Francis with head and internal torso injuries, according to OHP.

Mantooth was driving a 2016 Chevy Equinox west on I-44 when at 6:15 a.m. she hit the rear of a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck. The Chevy rolled three times upon impact. Mantooth was ejected, OHP officials said.

She was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred, officials said.

