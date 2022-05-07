TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sapulpa, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash early Saturday.

Heavan McDougal, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Interstate 44 West, a half-mile north of West 56th Street in Tulsa city limits, OHP officials said.

McDougal was driving a 2009 Ford Escape. The collision also involved a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck.

She was pinned for approximately an hour inside the vehicle. Sapulpa firefighters freed her body from the wreckage.

Information on how the crash occurred has not yet been provided. The collision is still under investigation.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to OHP.