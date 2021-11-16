Oklahoma woman dies in head-on collision with ambulance

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sperry, Okla., woman died Saturday from injuries she suffered when her vehicle collided head-on with an ambulance in Osage County.

Emily Scott, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on North 52nd West Avenue, south of Rock School Road, approximately two miles south and three miles west of Sperry, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

She was driving a 2013 Toyota Yaris north on North 52nd West Avenue when at approximately 11:32 p.m. she went left of center, entered the southbound lane and struck a 2016 Ford Econoline ambulance, OHP officials said.

Scott was pinned inside her vehicle for three hours. Members of the Black Dog and Sperry fire departments freed her using the jaws of life.

The ambulance driver, a 32-year-old man from Skiatook, was admitted into St. John Hospital in Tulsa in fair condition with leg injuries.

Two other people were in the ambulance. One, a 36-year-old woman from Tulsa, suffered head and neck injuries. She was admitted into St. John in fair condition.

The other person was not injured.