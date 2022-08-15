OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.

Barbara Deckard, 75, of Mounds, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. Monday on Creager Road, just west of ALT-US75, around 5.5 miles north of Beggs, Okla., OHP officials said.

Deckard was driving a 2017 Ford Escape. The collision also involved a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train that had three engines and 102 cars.

Officials have not released information on how the crash occurred. It remains under investigation.