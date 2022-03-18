BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman died in a vehicle crash in Bryan County, Okla., on Thursday.

Linda Gardner, 71, of Boswell, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Gardner was driving a 2014 Toyota Prius when she crashed at approximately 4:23 p.m. on U.S. 70, just west of Hickory Hollow Road, around two miles east of Durant, Okla., according to OHP officials.

Information was not provided on how the crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation.

The road was dry and the weather clear at the time of the crash.

She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, officials said.