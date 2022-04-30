PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yale, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash Friday evening.

Julie Ann Johnson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 51 at the intersection with Oklahoma 18, approximately three miles west of Yale in Payne County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Johnson was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima north on Oklahoma 18 when she was hit at 6:38 p.m. by a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 19-year-old New Mexico man, that was heading west on Oklahoma 51, OHP officials said.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.