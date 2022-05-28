MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Claremore, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Friday.

Susan Blackburn, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Cherokee Turnpike at mile marker 10, approximately four miles east of Locust Grove, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Blackburn was a passenger in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler that was heading west on the Cherokee Turnpike.

The Jeep went off the right side of the road and struck a bridge pier at approximately 11:32 p.m., OHP officials said.

The driver, a 58-year-old Tulsa man, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in good conditions with leg, arm and internal torso injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.