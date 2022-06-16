KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Blackwell, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash on Thursday.

Cynthia Cox, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:51 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Hubbard Road, two miles south of Blackwell in Kay County, OHP officials said.

Cox was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala north on 13th Street.

The Chevy failed to stop at a stop sign at Hubbard Road and was struck on its right side by a 2017 Ram 1500 pickup that was heading west on Hubbard Road. The Chevy rolled one and a half times and came to rest on its roof.

Cox died from massive head trauma.

The driver of the Dodge, a 34-year-old Enid man, was taken by ambulance to Blackwell Hospital. He was admitted in good condition with arm and internal torso injuries.

The cause of the collision is listed as “distracted driving; failure to stop at a stop sign.”