GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman died in a vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Darci Sander, 24, of Goltry, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Willow and Boomer roads, two miles west and a mile north of Enid in Garfield County, OHP officials said.

Sander was driving a 2015 Ford Edge west on Willow Road. A TerraGator all wheel drive vehicle was heading north on Boomer Road. The two vehicles collided at an uncontrolled intersection. The Ford rolled one-half time upon impact, according to officials.

Lahoma and Enid firefighters had to free Sander’s body from the vehicle.

The driver of the TerraGator was not injured.

The roadway was described as a dirt road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.