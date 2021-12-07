Oklahoma woman dies in vehicle crash in Grady County

Local

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Minco, Okla., woman died in a vehicle collision in Grady County on Tuesday.

Tammy S. Pool, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:53 p.m. on Oklahoma 37 and County Street 2860, one mile east of Minco in Grady County, according to OHP officials.

Pool was driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu.

The crash also involved a 2012 Mack Packer garbage truck. The driver of the garbage truck, a 25-year-old man, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation. OHP officials have not yet released information on how the crash occurred.

Pool was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

