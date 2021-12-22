Oklahoma woman dies in vehicle crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lebanon, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash in Marshall County on Wednesday.

Kaci J. Chaney, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 32 and Solstice Lane, five and a half miles west of Kingston, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Chaney was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu when she went off the right side of the road and hit numerous boulders at approximately 12:50 p.m. The vehicle went into a creek, landing upside down, according to OHP.

She was described as five and a half-months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Her seatbelt was not on when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter