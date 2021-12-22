Oklahoma woman dies in vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lebanon, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash in Marshall County on Wednesday.

Kaci J. Chaney, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 32 and Solstice Lane, five and a half miles west of Kingston, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Chaney was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu when she went off the right side of the road and hit numerous boulders at approximately 12:50 p.m. The vehicle went into a creek, landing upside down, according to OHP.

She was described as five and a half-months pregnant at the time of the crash.

Her seatbelt was not on when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.