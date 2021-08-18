Oklahoma man dies, man critically injured in head-on vehicle crash in Logan County

CORRECTION: Kim Flatt is a male victim.

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stroud, Okla., man died in a head-on vehicle crash that also caused an Enid man to be critically injured on Monday.

Kim L. Flatt, 32, of Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma Highway 74, less than a mile north of Oklahoma Highway 33 and about two miles south of Crescent, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 71-year-old Enid man is in critical condition at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is being treated for internal torso and leg injuries. He was flown to the hospital by helicopter following the crash.

The 71-year-old was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse north on Highway 74. Flatt was heading south on the highway in a 2016 Chevy Impala.

The Buick crossed the center line and struck the Chevy Impala head-on at approximately 1:05 p.m.

Both Flatt and the 71-year-old were pinned in their respective vehicle for an unknown amount of time. Guthrie firefighters freed each from their vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.