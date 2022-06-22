TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman died in a vehicle crash that also critically injured an Oklahoma man.

Jennifer R. Haining, 49, of Frederick, Okla., died at the scene of the crash Wednesday morning. She was a passenger in a 2003 Kia driven by a 50-year-old Frederick man, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The driver was flown by medical helicopter to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was admitted in critical condition with head and internal torso injuries, OHP officials said.

The vehicle was heading east on Oklahoma 5, near N2290 Road, six miles east of Frederick, when it went off the left side of the road at approximately 10:09 a.m. The vehicle went airborne and hit the ground near a concrete culvert. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its right side, according to OHP officials.

The weather was clear at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.