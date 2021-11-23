Oklahoma woman dies of complications from 2018 shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a shooting investigation from 2018 is now closed following the victim’s death this past summer.

On May 17, 2018, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Candlewood Dr.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Sammy Atkinson had shot Lucianna Olive.

Investigators say Atkinson was severely handicapped, and Olive was his caretaker. However, Atkinson was never charged in the shooting.

Atkinson died as a result of a homicide in 2018.

Olive died over the summer in Muskogee, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that she died of complications from being shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter