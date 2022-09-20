OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.

Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Camila Cabello all turned their chairs around for Kalvach. That’s when the battle really began.

Following some fun with the mute button, Blake Shelton even tried to pull a goat on stage.

“Blake was my first choice but he didn’t even fight for me,” Kalvach said.

“Kate, I was bringing a goat out here and the damn thing won’t go past the hallway. Kate, you are my Oklahoma City girl. I live in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. There is an NBC affiliate in Oklahoma City, KFOR, Channel 4. Imagine how excited they’ll be in our home state of Oklahoma, on Channel 4 right now if you choose me as your coach and everybody gets behind you. You cannot separate us fellow Okies!” Shelton said. “Come on, please! It’s so embarrassing if my hometown girl doesn’t pick me.”

However, you’ll have to wait to see if Blake’s pleas worked.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger before she picked her coach.

You can catch the next episode on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on KFOR at 7 p.m.