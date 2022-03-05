OWASSO, Okla. (KJRH) – An Owasso woman who grew up in Ukraine is worried about the safety and wellbeing of loved ones who live in the besieged nation.

Alla Miller spoke with Tulsa-based news station KJRH about the Russian invasion of her native country.

“It’s just devastating,” said Miller, who grew up in Berdyans’k, a Southeastern Ukrainian city that has been overtaken by Russian forces. “City hall was taken. A few administrative buildings were taken.”

A view of Ukraine’s national flag waves above the capital with the Motherland Monument on the right, in Kyiv Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Miller has lived in the United States since 1996, but many relatives and friends remain in Ukraine, including her 81-year-old father.

For the full story about Alla and her family’s situation, go to the KJRH website.