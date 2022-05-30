OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro area woman who says she’s suffering permanent damage following an unprovoked attack at Northpark Mall in 2021 is now suing the man she says is responsible for maiming her.

As KFOR previously reported, the suspect, Charles Verner was seen on security footage walking out of the XO Cocktail Lounge located inside Northpark Mall around 9:30 p.m. on May 20, 2021 when he struck Kimberly Hudelsonz.

Details of the civil suit filed on May 17, 2022 allege that Verner walked straight into the path of Hudelson, and “suddenly, without warning, struck her in the face with his fist, knocking her to the ground and rendering her unconscious.”

Friends who were Hudelson at the time said she had “blood coming from her mouth and from the back of her head”, and that she “looked like she was dead”.

Verner, his girlfriend, and other club employees said he suffered a medical episode at the time of the incident.

However, lawyers for Kimberly Hudelson and her husband called the attack unprovoked and “premeditated,” and are seeking damages for assault and battery, maiming, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and “loss of consortium”, or long-term damage to their marital union, in excess of $75,000 for actual and punitive damages.

KFOR reached out to Kimberly Hudelson and her lawyers, who declined to comment due to the pending case.

While the civil lawsuit moves forward, there is also a criminal case. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.