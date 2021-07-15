Oklahoma woman finds box at Lake Overholser filled with someone’s personal documents, dating from 1930s to 1990s

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman found a box at Lake Overholser with someone’s life documents, dating back to the 1930s. 

“It was just there on the rocks,” Adrina Wann said. “I think [someone] mis-threw it because it was sitting right there by the lake.”

She said she was shocked when she saw it was filled with old documents.

“Wow. Wow, like, ‘Wow, how could somebody keep all of it just all this old?’ It’s just really old,” she said.

The name on the papers is Dorris, and she had multiple last names, including Moore and Potter.

Marriage certificates and divorce papers are inside the box. The earliest marriage certificate is from 1934. 

Wann admired one from 1938 the most.

“It just blew my mind. It literally blew my mind as beautiful as it was,” she said.

There are also all sorts of insurance papers, even two empty jewelry boxes.

“The boxes, they’re just empty. They came that way. Beautiful boxes, really old actually,” Wann said.

The documents go from the 1930s to 1990s.

“It kind of makes me feel so bad, because I don’t like to go through it. The only reason I went through is to find somebody’s name. I feel like it’s going through somebody’s underwear drawer – it’s private, it’s personal,” Wann said.

Wann asked KFOR to help her get the documents back to Dorris’ family.

“We’ve been trying to find somebody to help us locate these people,” she said.

KFOR was able to get ahold of Dorris’ daughter. She did not want to do an interview, but said she was not aware of the box. She says Dorris passed away in 1999, and that she was a great mother and is missed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report