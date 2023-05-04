LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Two Oklahomans were recently indicted by a grand jury for bribery.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 50-year-old Candy Hanza and 64-year-old Alfred Palma with bribery.

Hanza is also charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

According to the indictment, Palma was a U.S. Army employee and the manager of the Institutional Training Directed Lodging and Meals program at Fort Sill.

At that time, he booked hotel rooms for soldiers who attended on-post trainings.

Hanza, who was the general manager of a local hotel in Lawton, paid Palma to direct soldiers to the hotel.

The indictment alleges that Hanza personally profited through her own scheme to defraud the hotel owners and laundered the resulting proceeds.

If they are found guilty of bribery, Hanza and Palma each face up to 15 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 or three times the monetary value of the bribes, and three years probation.

Hanza also faces an additional 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of probation.