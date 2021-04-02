Oklahoma woman found guilty of shooting, killing husband in 2019

ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Atoka woman who told police in April 2019 she accidentally shot and killed her husband has been found guilty in his death.

On April 14, 2019, deputies with the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an accidental shooting.

“Please don’t die, please don’t die. My husband got shot. He’s breathing, I have my arms on him. I have three kids here,” Heather Calhoun told a 911 dispatcher.

When deputies arrived, they realized that Barry ‘Nick’ Calhoun was already dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Heather Calhoun told OSBI agents that after arguing with her husband that evening, she grabbed a gun from her nightstand and pointed it at Nick. She says she accidentally shot him, which caused his death.

Earlier this week, a jury found Calhoun guilty of second-degree murder.

They recommended she serve 20 years in prison for the crime.

Her formal sentencing is set for May.