CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 44.

Amy Moore, 30, of Tulsa died from head, internal and external torso, arm and leg injuries late Saturday night at St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Moore was walking on I-44’s roadway Saturday when at approximately 9:24 p.m. she was struck by an eastbound 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer at mile marker 201, two miles east of Bristow, Okla., in Creek County, according to OHP officials.

No further information was provided.