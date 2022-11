ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident in Adair County.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Nov. 1, emergency crews were called to a crash along U.S. 59 and Bethel Rd., in Adair County.

Investigators say 52-year-old Connie Clark was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra southbound on U.S. 59 when she crossed the center line.

As a result, Clark’s vehicle hit a semi-truck.

Clark was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.