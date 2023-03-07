OAKWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 29-year-old woman has died following a crash in Dewey County.

Around 8 a.m. on March 6, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-270, approximately two miles south of Oakwood in Dewey County.

Authorities say 29-year-old Mikaela Warren was driving a 2018 GMC Canyon westbound on US-270 when it crossed the center lane and hit a semi-truck.

The GMC then rolled, landing on its side.

Warren was rushed to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.