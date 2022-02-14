QUAY COUNTY, NM (KFOR) – The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) say an Oklahoma woman was killed Feb. 12 in an auto-pedestrian accident on I-40, just west of San Jon.

According to the NMSP, 49-year-old Andrea Lee Carnes, of Elk City, was hit just before 1 p.m. Saturday by an unknown vehicle going eastbound on I-40 in Quay County.

After the incident, the vehicle left the scene and has not yet been located.

Carnes sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Tucumcari at 505-425-6771, option 1.