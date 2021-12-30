Oklahoma woman leads police on wild high-speed chase

APACHE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Caddo County woman’s run-in with police led to a wild high-speed chase that reached speeds over 110 miles per hour and ended with her pulling her pants down and urinating in front of officers.

On Dec. 21, the Apache Police Department got a call at 5:25 p.m. about woman driving all over the road.

Chief Brynn Barnett said he caught up with the woman, Candice Rowland, and pulled her over at the Mac’s gas station on Coblake St.

“I could tell that she had some alcohol,” Barnett said. “I could smell it. She had slurred speech. When I asked her to step out of the vehicle, that’s when everything went south.”

Barnett said she put up her window, locked the door, started the car and reversed out of her parking spot, hitting the front of his patrol car in the process. She then took off.

Rowland led police officers on a chase around Apache before heading eastbound on Hwy 19, hitting speeds over 110 miles per hour. She ran off the road multiple times and almost hit oncoming cars as she drove erratically.

The high-speed chase continued to the neighboring town of Cyril about ten miles away. At one point, Barnett blocked her off with his car and Rowland rammed into him. At another point, she rammed into a Cyril Police Department patrol car.

“I don’t know if she just couldn’t keep control of the vehicle because she was intoxicated or if she was intentionally trying to do it,” Barnett said.

Rowland finally crashed two miles south of Cyril on Hwy 281, hitting a guardrail. Officers went to arrest her, but witnessed her urinating outside of her vehicle.

“She stepped out and pulled her pants down and started using the restroom,” Barnett explained. “That’s the first one in my career to happen like that. They usually take off running. They usually don’t start using the bathroom outside of the car.”

Barnett said this is not a police chase he’ll ever forget. He’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Drinking and driving don’t pay,” he said. “There were so many near misses that could have turned out deadly so many different times. It’s just by the grace of God that nobody was injured.”

Rowland is facing three felony assault with a deadly weapon charges and a felony charge for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer. She’s also facing misdemeanor charges for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and transporting opened container of intoxicated beverage.

Officers found two open containers of beer in her car.